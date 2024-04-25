Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FOX by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in FOX by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 885,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,639. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

