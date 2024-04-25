Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 319.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.49% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,966,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,131,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 5,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,606. The company has a market capitalization of $400.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

