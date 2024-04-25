Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1,833.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $83,588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 384.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,257,000 after acquiring an additional 159,989 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $48,614,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.60.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $4.75 on Thursday, hitting $446.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.01 and a 200-day moving average of $437.16. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.