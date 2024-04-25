General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $96.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Motors traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.12. Approximately 4,548,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 17,389,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

