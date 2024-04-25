Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.61

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 1858080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

