Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 10854269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,412,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 216,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.