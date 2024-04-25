Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 1,389.2% in April

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 1,389.2% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Glass House Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GLASF traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.66. 73,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,517. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glass House Brands
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.