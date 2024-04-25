Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,039,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679,107 shares.The stock last traded at $34.82 and had previously closed at $39.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

