Head-To-Head Contrast: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) versus flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) and flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of flyExclusive shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, flyExclusive has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.31%. flyExclusive has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than flyExclusive.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and flyExclusive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -24.90% -13.71% -11.23% flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and flyExclusive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $225.18 million 1.05 -$56.08 million ($0.76) -4.12 flyExclusive N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

flyExclusive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats flyExclusive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

