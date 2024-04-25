Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $199.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.67. 904,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,000. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.