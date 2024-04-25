Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $216.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.67. 904,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

