Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.0 million-$99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.9 million. Impinj also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-$0.77 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.33.

Get Impinj alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PI

Impinj Stock Up 27.1 %

Shares of PI traded up $32.75 on Thursday, reaching $153.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,717. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $135,521.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,872.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $135,521.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,872.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,185 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.