Insider Buying: Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly Pinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intrusion Price Performance

INTZ stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $2.71. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.