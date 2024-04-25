Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells 17,021 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 987,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $6,382,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,363 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

