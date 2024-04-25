Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.77

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 306701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,514,000 after buying an additional 155,579 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after buying an additional 244,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

