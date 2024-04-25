Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.22

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.22 and last traded at $116.95, with a volume of 137940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,019,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,019,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,940 shares of company stock valued at $31,751,285 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

