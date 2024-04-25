International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBM. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.23.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $14.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.87. 12,173,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

