iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 465.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,140,000 after buying an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,549. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
