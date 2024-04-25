iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 4,439,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

