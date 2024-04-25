iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 712,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

