iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 217.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 253,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.16. 5,516,022 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

