iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWY stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,730. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $197.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

