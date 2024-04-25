iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

