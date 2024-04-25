Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.2030769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

