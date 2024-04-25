Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.71. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 802 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro

Lavoro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $697.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.