Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.71. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 802 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro
Lavoro Price Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Trading Halts Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.