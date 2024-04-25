Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $360.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LII. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.31.

NYSE LII traded up $4.27 on Thursday, reaching $472.12. 217,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.59. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $256.74 and a 12 month high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

