Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $481.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.31.

LII stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $256.74 and a 1 year high of $501.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Tobam boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

