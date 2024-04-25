Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 633237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Leslie’s Stock Down 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $730.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 845,615 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

