Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

UNP stock opened at $231.98 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

