Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,350 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 693.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.88 and its 200 day moving average is $219.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.