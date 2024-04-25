Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 1,298 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 148,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,906,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

