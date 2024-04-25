Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 200 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.53. 2,989,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $563.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

