Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $666,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,702,000 after acquiring an additional 726,183 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $59.68. 1,044,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,550. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

