Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 871,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 807,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 8.3 %

IBM stock traded down $15.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,583,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

