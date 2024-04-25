Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 145 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.41. 537,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,237. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

