Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 12,215 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 550,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. 19,010,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,874,451. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

