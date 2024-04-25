Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,275 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,172,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,151,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.03. 550,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

