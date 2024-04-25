Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 106,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,855,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $527.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,094. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
