Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 106,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,855,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $527.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,094. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $534.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.