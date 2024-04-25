Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $91.25. 5,255,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,388. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

