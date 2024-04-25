Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAMA. TheStreet raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Shares of MAMA traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. Mama’s Creations has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter worth $475,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Stories

