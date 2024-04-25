Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.200-20.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Meritage Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.20-20.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.17. 529,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.77. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

