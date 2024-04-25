Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.13. 3,198,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,177. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

