Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,402 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 789,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

