Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

