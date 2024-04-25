Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 448 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $311.40. The company had a trading volume of 458,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,241. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $335.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

