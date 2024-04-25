Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 81.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 23.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 65.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 164,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

