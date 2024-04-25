Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) rose 4.3% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $62.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 115,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 292,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

