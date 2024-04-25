Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to at least $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.01. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

