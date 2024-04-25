Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Lowered to $430.00 at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $437.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $13.60 on Thursday, hitting $353.81. 518,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

