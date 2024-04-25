Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $344.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,421. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.